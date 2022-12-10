Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 2,500 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,632 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $65,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.32.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $170.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $313.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

