Utah Retirement Systems Buys 153 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.6% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $483.02 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $214.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $496.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.81.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.88.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.