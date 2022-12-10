Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 2,300 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Tower were worth $21,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,970 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after acquiring an additional 112,662 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.7 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT stock opened at $213.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.80 and a 200-day moving average of $238.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

