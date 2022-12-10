Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 61 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,160 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Adobe were worth $30,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $330.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $675.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.67. The firm has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

