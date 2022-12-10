Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Oracle were worth $18,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Oracle by 78.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 131,097 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 57,686 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Oracle by 313.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,808 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,309,000 after buying an additional 155,314 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Oracle by 18.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 119,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 257,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.86 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.04.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

