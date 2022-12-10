VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,882 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

HYD opened at $51.87 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40.

