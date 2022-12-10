Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 425,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,336,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 301,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 126,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average of $92.23. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $138.47.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

