Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

M Financial Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 5.8% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.61.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

