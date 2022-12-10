Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,498 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.50 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.01.

