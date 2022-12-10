Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Trading 0.7% Higher

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VIGI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.45 and last traded at $71.38. Approximately 246,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 329,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.23.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.