Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VTWO) Shares Up 0.7%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VTWO – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.77 and last traded at $73.06. 886,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,745,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.56.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69.

