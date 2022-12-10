Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VTWO) Shares Up 0.7%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VTWO – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.77 and last traded at $73.06. 886,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,745,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.56.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.