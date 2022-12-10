Velas Hits One Day Volume of $520,768.73 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Velas has a market cap of $60.37 million and approximately $520,768.73 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00078635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00058191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00025661 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005164 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,386,958,710 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

