Verasity Trading Down 0.4% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Verasity has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $30.47 million and $2.78 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005823 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001214 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

