Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $882-$918 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $921.35 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Verint Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $556,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,474.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $2,533,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

