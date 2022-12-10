Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.00-$23.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.
Veritiv Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE VRTV traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.90. 69,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,879. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.16.
Veritiv Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 66.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter worth $369,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 144.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter valued at $2,022,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Veritiv Company Profile
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
Read More
