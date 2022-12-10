VIBE (VIBE) One Day Volume Reaches $9,952.63

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, VIBE has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $384,311.15 and $9,952.63 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

