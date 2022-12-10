VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in VICI Properties by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

