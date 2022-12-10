VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Announces Variable Dividend of $1.41

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.409 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CFO stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.10. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $61.66 and a 12 month high of $78.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares during the period.

