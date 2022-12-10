VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV) Shares Up 0.5%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $39.20. 1,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.