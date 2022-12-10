Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
EDF stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.90.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
