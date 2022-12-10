Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of V stock opened at $208.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $393.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.12 and a 200-day moving average of $202.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

