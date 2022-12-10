Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $45,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $208.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.10. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $393.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

