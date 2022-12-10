Voyager Token Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Voyager Token has a market cap of $102.40 million and $6.41 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00002139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com.
