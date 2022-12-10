VRES Price Hits $0.99 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005738 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $168.06 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00048969 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020925 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00240190 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000109 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.0000422 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

