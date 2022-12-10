VRES Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.46 Billion (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, VRES has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $168.06 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.0000422 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

