Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $87.11 million and $4.12 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.20 or 0.00018664 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005722 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020911 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00239835 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.19282575 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $5,128,186.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

