Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €104.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($109.47) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($187.37) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($189.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €186.00 ($195.79) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €121.95 ($128.37) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €98.58 ($103.77) and a 12-month high of €187.10 ($196.95). The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €116.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €135.69.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

