Wahed Invest LLC Sells 108 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wahed Invest LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,265,052 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $343.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $357.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

