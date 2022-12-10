Wahed Invest LLC Sells 253 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wahed Invest LLC lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,727,000 after acquiring an additional 73,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,995,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,226,000 after acquiring an additional 128,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,241,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,681,000 after acquiring an additional 52,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $80.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

