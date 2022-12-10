Wahed Invest LLC Sells 302 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wahed Invest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $398,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,285.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

EA stock opened at $124.71 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.65 and a 200 day moving average of $127.77.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

