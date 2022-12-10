Wahed Invest LLC Sells 364 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wahed Invest LLC reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,620,000 after acquiring an additional 377,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after acquiring an additional 878,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nucor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,909,000 after acquiring an additional 406,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $147.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.94. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

