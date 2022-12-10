Walken (WLKN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.54 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Walken has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Walken has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30142182 BTC.

About Walken

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

