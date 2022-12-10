Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 204,114 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $29,968,017.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,604,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE WMT opened at $145.31 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average of $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $391.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

