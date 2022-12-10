Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $391.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

