Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $159.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Walmart Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of WMT opened at $145.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

