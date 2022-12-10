Waltonchain Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 1% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $807,794.82 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,408,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,432,817 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

