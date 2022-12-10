Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000990 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $32.79 million and $1.73 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

