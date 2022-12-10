Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 48,395 Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,715,000 after purchasing an additional 56,511 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 2.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 742,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 645,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. Nuvei Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $79.13.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

NVEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

