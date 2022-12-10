Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys New Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,526 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 39,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Quanta Services by 18.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 18.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 208,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after buying an additional 32,274 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Quanta Services by 119.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after buying an additional 579,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $1,817,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $148.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $154.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

