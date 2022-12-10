Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on TAC. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
