Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,520,000 after acquiring an additional 69,619 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $114.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.77. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

