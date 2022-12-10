Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 8,700 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,111 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,818,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 731,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $60,939,000 after acquiring an additional 231,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $95,032,000 after acquiring an additional 195,940 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $77.02. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.788 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

