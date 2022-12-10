Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wendy’s Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.11. 1,398,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,046. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.
Wendy’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
