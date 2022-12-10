Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Position Trimmed by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Western New England Bancorp worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 92,764 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 928,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,693 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 257,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.71 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Insider Transactions at Western New England Bancorp

In other news, SVP Louis O. Gorman III sold 9,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $92,787.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,565.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WNEB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

