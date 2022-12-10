Westpac Banking Co. (WBCPH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.07 on December 21st

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 1.065 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $0.87.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
