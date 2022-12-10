White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:OEG)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,284 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.81% of Orbital Energy Group worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 266,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OEG opened at $0.20 on Friday. Orbital Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Telecommunications and Renewables. The Electric Power segment provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions to customers in the electric power industry.

