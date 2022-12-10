White Pine Capital LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,452 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Northern Technologies International worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTIC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $13.00 on Friday. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Northern Technologies International Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Articles

