White Pine Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.86 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

