White Pine Capital LLC Sells 10,816 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,816 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 209.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 237,478 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 306.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 72,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Shares of UTI stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

