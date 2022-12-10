White Pine Capital LLC Sells 1,536 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135,606 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AMOT opened at $34.40 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $43.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMOT. TheStreet raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Further Reading

